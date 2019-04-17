Now that 20th Century Fox has been bought by Disney, the Marvel Comics mutants known as the X-Men are back home at Marvel Studios. But before that, the studio will finish the initial series nearly 20 years later with the final installment of the franchise: Dark Phoenix. The only problem is that it’s retelling a story that we’ve already heard before, and much like the recent reboot of Hellboy, it doesn’t seem to be doing much to improve it in any way. Watch the new Dark Phoenix trailer below.

Dark Phoenix Trailer

The trailer begins by showing us exactly how Jean Grey comes to be possessed by the cosmic force known as the Phoenix. And slowly but surely, Jean Grey begins to enjoy feeling the enhanced power that is flowing through her, to the point that she starts turning on her makeshift mutant family.

While Sophie Turner appears to be enjoying herself by being corrupted by this new power, there’s nothing else about this movie that’s grabbing my attention. Actually, I take that back, because there’s a really creepy shot of Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler in this trailer, and I’m wondering what that’s all about. Check it out:

Does Jean Grey start controlling other X-Men with her mind? Is Nightcrawler just a creep in this movie? He looks like he’s about to kill someone or peek into a girls locker room or something like that.

Anyway, Dark Phoenix brings back James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, and Alexandra Shipp as our mutant heroes. Jessica Chastain enters the franchise as a new alien villain, but so far this movie seems unworthy of her talents. Hopefully we’re proven wrong.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Dark Phoenix, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

Dark Phoenix flaps into theaters on June 7, 2019.