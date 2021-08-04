The final trailer for a musical years in the making is here, just days before its limited theatrical release. Annette, the movie musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as high-profile entertainers who fall in love, just dropped its final trailer.

Annette Trailer

If you’re a little confused by the trailer, don’t feel bad — Annette is spectacularly strange. The musical debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to a somewhat mixed response, but that’s to be expected from as polarizing a director as Leos Carax. The director’s previous film, Holy Motors, similarly divided critics and audiences when it was released 9 years ago. If you want to get an idea for Carax’s unique directorial style and vision before seeing Annette, you can stream Holy Motors for free on PlutoTV, Vudu, and Tubi.

/Film critic Jason Gorber described Annette as having a Lars Von Trier-like quality to it, so audiences should be prepared to be uncomfortable. Then again, the trailer hints that we’ll also get a glimpse of Driver’s derrière, so audiences should prepare for some serious thirst, too. According to IndieWire, Driver and Cotillard performed all of their singing on-set, including singing while smoking for Cotillard and singing while performing cunnilingus for Driver. This is not your grandmother’s musical.

Annette is the creative lovechild of Carax and the members of the band Sparks, who were recently profiled in Edgar Wright‘s first documentary feature, The Sparks Brothers.

Who is Annette?

The titular Annette is the daughter of Cotillard and Driver’s characters, and she’s portrayed by a puppet instead of a child actor or CGI. Carax said he felt it was important that the actors were able to interact with her, but he didn’t want a child actor in the role. The effect is sure to be surreal, but then again, so is this whole movie.

Here’s the official synopsis for this wild ride:

Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story & music by Ron & Russell Mael of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion & fame.

If all of the above doesn’t catch your interest, then maybe Annette just isn’t for you. For the rest of us driven by fandom, thirst, or sheer curiosity, Annette is getting a limited theatrical release on Friday, August 6, 2021, and will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 20.