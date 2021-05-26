army of the dead review

David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Ariel Fisher to talk about movie adaptions of video games. For the feature review, the cast dives into Army of the Dead, the new Zack Snyder zombie movie on Netflix. Does the stylish director add more to the zombie genre?

Weekly Plugs
Devindra – Engadget: iMac M1 review, living with the Moxie robot
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~21:36)
David – MODOK, Together Together
Devindra – Master of None S3, The Nevers (done)
Ariel – The Sopranos, The Orville
Jeff – The Exquisite Corpse Project, Gymnastics
Feature  (~1:14:30)
Army of the Dead
Spoilers (~1:39:27)

Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.

