David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Ariel Fisher to talk about movie adaptions of video games. For the feature review, the cast dives into Army of the Dead, the new Zack Snyder zombie movie on Netflix. Does the stylish director add more to the zombie genre?

Thanks to our sponsors this week: Headspace, Candid Co. Theragun, Magic Spoon.

Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/

Weekly Plugs

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we’ve been watching (~21:36)

David – MODOK, Together Together

Devindra – Master of None S3, The Nevers (done)

Ariel – The Sopranos, The Orville

Jeff – The Exquisite Corpse Project, Gymnastics

Feature (~1:14:30)

Army of the Dead

Spoilers (~1:39:27)

Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.