/Filmcast Ep. 617 – The Mitchells vs. the Machines (GUEST: Dan Gvozden from The Amazing Spider-Talk)
Posted on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, Jeff are joined by Dan Gvozden, host of the podcast The Amazing Spider-Talk, to chat about the new Marvel trailer and more. David drops a major spoiler bomb to Jeff on the British television show Line of Duty. For the feature review, the cast watches the animated Netflix film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, produced by Sony Pictures Animation.
The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at http://patreon.com/filmpodcast.
Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/
- Get unlimited access to every Masterclass and get 15% off an annual membership! Visit masterclass.com/FILMCASTPOD
- Go to HelloFresh.com/filmcast12 and use code FILMCAST12 for 12 free meals, including free shipping!
Jeff – http://5by5.tv/dlc/389
What we’ve been watching (~41:45)
Jeff – Line of Duty
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Spoilers (~1:55:50)
Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!