David, Devindra, Jeff are joined by Dan Gvozden, host of the podcast The Amazing Spider-Talk, to chat about the new Marvel trailer and more. David drops a major spoiler bomb to Jeff on the British television show Line of Duty. For the feature review, the cast watches the animated Netflix film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, produced by Sony Pictures Animation.



Follow Dan Gvozden on Twitter here

Listen to the Amazing Spider-Talk Podcast here

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we’ve been watching (~41:45)

David – Couples Therapy S2, Kid Detective, Quo Vadis, The Mole Agent

Dan – The Show About the Show, There is no “I” in Threesome, Q Into the Storm

Devindra – Scott Pilgrim (at the theater!), The Boys S2

Jeff – Line of Duty

Feature (~1:34:50)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Spoilers (~1:55:50)

