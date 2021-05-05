The Mitchells vs The Machines Trailer

David, Devindra, Jeff are joined by Dan Gvozden, host of the podcast The Amazing Spider-Talk, to chat about the new Marvel trailer and more. David drops a major spoiler bomb to Jeff on the British television show Line of Duty. For the feature review, the cast watches the animated Netflix film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, produced by Sony Pictures Animation.

Follow Dan Gvozden on Twitter here.
Listen to the Amazing Spider-Talk Podcast here.

The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at  http://patreon.com/filmpodcast.

Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/

Thanks to our sponsors this week: MasterClass and Hello Fresh.
Weekly Plugs
David – DChen is on TikTok!

Jeff – http://5by5.tv/dlc/389

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~41:45)
David – Couples Therapy S2, Kid Detective, Quo Vadis, The Mole Agent
Dan – The Show About the Show, There is no “I” in Threesome, Q Into the Storm
Devindra – Scott Pilgrim (at the theater!), The Boys S2

Jeff – Line of Duty

Feature  (~1:34:50)
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Spoilers (~1:55:50)

Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A. 
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!

 

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.