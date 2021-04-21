nobody trailer

David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss the state of the housing market in the U.S. For the feature review, the cast plus Matt Goldberg, senior editor at collider.com, discuss Nobody, the new action-thriller starring Bob Odenkirk.

Weekly Plugs

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~18:30)
Matt – Phantom of the Paradise
Jeff – The Kid Detective, Before Your Eyes
David – Made for Love (Season 1, no spoilers)
Devindra – Them, Made for Love
Feature  (~1:09:39)
Nobody
