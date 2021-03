Jeff returns from a throat surgery. David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on CBS. For the feature review, the cast dives into the Marvel television show WandaVision with Joanna Robinson , Senior Writer at Vanity Fair.

Listen to Joanna Robinson on the Still Watching podcast and The Storm podcast .

Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/

Thanks to our sponsors this week: Hello Fresh and Paint Your Life.

Weekly Plugs

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we’ve been watching (~27:47)

David – Boss Level, Captain Fantastic, Oprah interview

Devindra – Boss Level, Oprah interview

Jeff – Boss Level, finished Search Party, Save Yourselves!

Feature contains spoilers (~1:14:20)

WandaVision



Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.