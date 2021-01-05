/Filmcast Ep. 600 – The Top Ten Films of 2020
Posted on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 by Slashfilmcast
Top Ten Movies of 2020 (~22:30)
Devindra’s Top Ten:
- Bacurau
- Sound of Metal
- Lover’s Rock
- The Nest
- Another Round
- Martin Eden
- Da 5 Bloods
- The Invisible Man
- Birds of Prey
- Borat 2
- Sound of Metal
- Palm Springs
- Kajillionaire
- The Nest
- Boys State
- First Cow
- Vast of Night
- Bad Education
- Wolf of Snow Hollow
- His House
- Sound of Metal
- Boys State
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- The Invisible Man
- Palm Spring
- Possessor
- Mangrove
- Minari
- Borat 2
- Hamilton
