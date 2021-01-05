/Filmcast Ep. 600 – The Top Ten Films of 2020

It’s the 600th episode of the Slashfilmcast! Welcome to the year-end review where David, Devindra, and Jeff look back at 2020 and rate their favorites. Tune in to find out which movies moved the cast in this difficult year.

The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at http://patreon.com/filmpodcast Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/ Thanks to our sponsors this week: Candid Co. and Hello Fresh.

Go to candidco.com/filmcast and use the code FILMCAST and save $75 on your starter kit.

Go to HelloFresh.com/filmcast10 and use code FILMCAST10 for 10 free meals, including free shipping!

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

Top Ten Movies of 2020 (~22:30)



Devindra’s Top Ten:

Bacurau Sound of Metal Lover’s Rock The Nest Another Round Martin Eden Da 5 Bloods The Invisible Man Birds of Prey Borat 2

Jeff’s Top Ten:

Sound of Metal Palm Springs Kajillionaire The Nest Boys State First Cow Vast of Night Bad Education Wolf of Snow Hollow His House

David’s Top Ten:

Sound of Metal Boys State I’m Thinking of Ending Things The Invisible Man Palm Spring Possessor Mangrove Minari Borat 2 Hamilton

Credits: