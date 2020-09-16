/Filmcast Ep. 584 – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Slashfilmcast avoids Tenent while movie goers in China reject Mulan. For the feature review, David, Devindra, and Jeff watch I’m Thinking of Ending things, the newest Charlie Kaufman film on Netflix. Tune in to find out which cast member was thinking of ending the movie.



Weekly Plugs

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we’ve been watching (~20:00)

David – Assassin 33 A.D., Synecdoche, New York

Devindra – Star Trek Lower Decks, Teenage Bounty Hunters

Jeff – Norsemen

Feature (~1:02:00)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Spoilers (~1:24:00)

Credits: