/Filmcast Ep. 584 – I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Posted on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
The Slashfilmcast avoids Tenent while movie goers in China reject Mulan. For the feature review, David, Devindra, and Jeff watch I’m Thinking of Ending things, the newest Charlie Kaufman film on Netflix. Tune in to find out which cast member was thinking of ending the movie.
What we’ve been watching (~20:00)
Jeff – Norsemen
Spoilers (~1:24:00)
