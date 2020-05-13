the lost boys tv series reboot

With no new release in sight, Dave, Devindra, and Jeff explore their “blindspots” – classic movies they somehow missed. Dan Trachtenberg, director of the movie 10 Cloverfield Lane and friend of the show,  returns to do an epic review of Lost Boys, the 1987 comedy horror.

Read about the true story of The Lost Boys’ sax man here.
Thanks to our sponsors this week: Manscaped, Pretty Litter, BetterHelp.

Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~29:00)

  • David – Rambo: Last Blood, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
  • Jeff – Jeff Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
Feature (~54:00)
Lost Boys
Spoilers (~1:36:30) 

Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi Z.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.