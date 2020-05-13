With no new release in sight, Dave, Devindra, and Jeff explore their “blindspots” – classic movies they somehow missed. Dan Trachtenberg, director of the movie 10 Cloverfield Lane and friend of the show, returns to do an epic review of Lost Boys, the 1987 comedy horror.

Read about the true story of The Lost Boys’ sax man here

David – Rambo: Last Blood, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Jeff – Jeff Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Feature (~54:00)

Lost Boys

Spoilers (~1:36:30)

Credits: