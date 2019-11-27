/Filmcast Ep. 544 – Jojo Rabbit

Happy Thanksgiving from Slashfilmcast! David and Devindra review Jojo Rabbit, the latest film by Taika Waititi. Find out whether the mix of humor and drama work well together in this WWII satire. Stay for the after dark as the duo cartalk about Ford, Ferrari, and Tesla.

Read about how James Mangold captured 100mph in Ford v Ferrari here.

