/Filmcast Ep. 544 – Jojo Rabbit
Posted on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
Happy Thanksgiving from Slashfilmcast! David and Devindra review Jojo Rabbit, the latest film by Taika Waititi. Find out whether the mix of humor and drama work well together in this WWII satire. Stay for the after dark as the duo cartalk about Ford, Ferrari, and Tesla.
Read about how James Mangold captured 100mph in Ford v Ferrari here.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
Feature review (~2:00)
Jojo Rabbit
Spoilers (~28:30)
After Dark (~44:00)
