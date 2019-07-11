/Filmcast Ep. 525 – Spider-Man: Far From Home
Posted on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Dan Gvozden, co-host of the Amazing Spider-Talk: A Spider-Man Podcast, to discuss Spider-man: Far From Home. In a post-Endgame world, does the last film in the phase III of the MCU fill a void in the super-hero genre?
Watch the Youtube video “The Problem Solving of Filmmaking” by David Sandberg, director of Shazam!
Read Dan Gvozden’s “Definitive List of Spider-Man: Far From Home References and Easter Eggs” in The Hollywood Reporter. Watch ScreenCrush’s video analysis on Spider-Man: Far From Home’s end credit.
For more on Yesterday, read the Dorian Lynskey’s GQ article on the question “What if The Beatles never existed?”
Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to David’s other podcast Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill Devindra’s new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets. Subscribe to David’s Youtube channel at Davechensky.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve been Watching (~15:00)
David – Dragged Across Concrete
Dan Gvozden – Under the Silver Lake, Star Wars (Academy screening of 1977 print)
Jeff – Big Little Lies S2
Feature (~ 52:00)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spoilers (~1:07:00)
Credits:
