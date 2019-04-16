/Filmcast Ep. 513 – Pet Sematary (GUEST: Ariel Fisher)
Posted on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
David and Devindra are joined by Ariel Fisher to watch Pet Sematary. Does this most recent resurrection of Stephen King’s novel live up to the horror of the original film?
Read Ariel’s article on why the throne room fight in The Last Jedi is actually about online dating, and Nate Jones’s Vulture article on Jason Clarke: Hollywood’s go-to cuckold.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~14:00)
David – You’re The Worst, Twilight Zone, Black Summer, After Life
Devindra – High Life, Game of Thrones, Barry
Feature (~37:00)
Pet Sematary
Spoilers (~57:40)
