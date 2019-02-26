David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Tasha Robinson, film and TV editor for the Verge and co-host of The Next Picture Show podcast, to dish on the good, the bad, and the green at the 2019 Oscars. The cast discuss the Netflix film High Flying Bird and then move on to an in-depth review of the third installment in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Read LA Times film critic Justin Chang’s take on how Green Book is one of the worst Oscar wins and the Shadow and Act’s article on why Dr. Shirley’s family opposed the release of the film. Also read Mark Harris’s illustration of the core audience of Green Book and Sean Fennessy’s analysis on what this means for an Academy that’s desperate to reinvent itself.

To understand how films like How to Train Your Dragon dismiss strong female characters, read Tasha Robinson’s theory on “Trinity Syndrome.”

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching (~07:50)

Tasha: Isn’t It Romantic

Devindra – High Flying Bird

David – Train to Busan

Jeff – Finished Escape at Dannemora

Oscars Discussion (~29:00)

Feature (~1:17:00)

How to Train Your Dragon 3

Spoilers (~1:43:45)

