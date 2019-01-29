David, Devindra, Jeff are joined by Hoai-Tran Bui, staff writer at Slashfilm.com, to review The Kid Who Would Be King, the newest film by writer and director Joe Cornish. The cast sans Devindra moves on to Serenity, the latest film by Steven Knight. Read about why Serenity is the wackiest film this year on Slashfilm.com and watch David’s video essay on the film on Youtube, spoiler alert!

Shownotes



What We’ve been Watching: (~4:00)

David – Dark Season 1, Bumblebee

Devindra- Hi Score Girl, Sex Education, Good Girls

Jeff – Escape at Dannemora

HT Bui – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Feature (~40:00)

The Kid Who Would Be King

Spoiler (~1:00:40)

After dark (~1:20:00)

Serenity

