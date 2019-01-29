/Filmcast Ep. 502 – The Kid Who Would Be King and Serenity
Posted on Tuesday, January 29th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, Jeff are joined by Hoai-Tran Bui, staff writer at Slashfilm.com, to review The Kid Who Would Be King, the newest film by writer and director Joe Cornish. The cast sans Devindra moves on to Serenity, the latest film by Steven Knight. Read about why Serenity is the wackiest film this year on Slashfilm.com and watch David’s video essay on the film on Youtube, spoiler alert!
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve been Watching: (~4:00)
David – Dark Season 1, Bumblebee
Devindra- Hi Score Girl, Sex Education, Good Girls
Jeff – Escape at Dannemora
HT Bui – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Feature (~40:00)
The Kid Who Would Be King
Spoiler (~1:00:40)
After dark (~1:20:00)
Serenity
