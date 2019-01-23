/Filmcast Ep. 501 – Glass
Posted on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
The cast returns for Glass, the much anticipated M. Night Shyamalan movie. Stay for the after dark on not one but two documentaries about the disastrous FYRE festival.
Check out Dave’s video review of the Fyre Fraud and Fyre on Youtube, the skit Jeff mentioned of Waiters who are Nauseated by Food on the Dana Carvey Show, and the GoFundMe page of the caterers affected by the FYRE festival.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~8:30)
Jeff – Can You Ever Forgive Me? The Wife, Too Funny to Fail
David – Escape at Dannemora, Dark
Devindra – Cold War, True Detective S3, Perfume on Netflix
Feature Review (~44:00)
Glass
Spoiler (~1:08:30)
After dark (01:43:00)
Fyre Fraud on Hulu and Fyre on Netflix
Credits:
