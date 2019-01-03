/Filmcast Ep. 499 – The Top 10 Films of 2018
Posted on Thursday, January 3rd, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
It’s that time of the year again where the cast unveil their top movies of the year. This round, David, Devindra, and Jeff don’t know what’s on each others’ lists. Tune in to see what’s in the box.
Read about the top five box office lessons in 2018 by David Chen and the power art in Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse by Siddhant Adlakha.
Top Ten lists:
Dave
1. The Favourite
2. The Rider
3. Private Life
4. Roma
5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
6. Minding the Gap
7. Free Solo
8. Mission Impossible: Fall Out
9. Paddington 2
10. Eighth Grade
Devindra
1. Roma
2. Black Panther
3. Annihilation
4. If Beale Street Could Talk
5. Mission Impossible: Fall Out
6. First Reformed
7. Blindspotting
8. Widows
9. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
10. The Rider
Jeff
1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
2. Bad Times at the El Royale
3. Game Night
4. Won’t You Be My Neighbor
5. Minding the Gap
6. Avengers: Infinity War
7. Searching
8. Blindspotting
9. The Favourite
10. Roma
