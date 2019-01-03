/Filmcast Ep. 499 – The Top 10 Films of 2018

It’s that time of the year again where the cast unveil their top movies of the year. This round, David, Devindra, and Jeff don’t know what’s on each others’ lists. Tune in to see what’s in the box.

Read about the top five box office lessons in 2018 by David Chen and the power art in Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse by Siddhant Adlakha.

Listen to David's other podcast Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill and Devindra's new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Listen and subscribe below:



Top Ten lists:

Dave

1. The Favourite

2. The Rider

3. Private Life

4. Roma

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

6. Minding the Gap

7. Free Solo

8. Mission Impossible: Fall Out

9. Paddington 2

10. Eighth Grade

Devindra

1. Roma

2. Black Panther

3. Annihilation

4. If Beale Street Could Talk

5. Mission Impossible: Fall Out

6. First Reformed

7. Blindspotting

8. Widows

9. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

10. The Rider

Jeff

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2. Bad Times at the El Royale

3. Game Night

4. Won’t You Be My Neighbor

5. Minding the Gap

6. Avengers: Infinity War

7. Searching

8. Blindspotting

9. The Favourite

10. Roma

