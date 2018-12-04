David, Devindra, Jeff share their Thanksgiving (and failed Black Friday shopping) experiences before launching into a jam-packed ‘what we’ve been watching.’ Joseph Kahn, director of the Youtube Premium movie Bodied, joins in for a spirited debate and review of Creed II, the latest film in the Rocky franchise.

Check out Devindra’s new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets, and David’s video review on Mission: Impossible – Fallout 4k.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Listen and subscribe below:

Show Notes (all timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching (~10:00)

David – M:I Fallout 4K, Eighth Grade, Ralph Breaks the Internet

Devindra – Bodyguard, Little Drummer Girl, Patriot Season 2

Jeff – Mary Poppins Returns

Featured Reviews (Contain Spoilers)

Creed II (~ 42:00)

Credits: