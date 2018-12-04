/Filmcast Ep. 495 – Creed II (GUEST: Joseph Kahn, director of Bodied)
Posted on Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, Jeff share their Thanksgiving (and failed Black Friday shopping) experiences before launching into a jam-packed ‘what we’ve been watching.’ Joseph Kahn, director of the Youtube Premium movie Bodied, joins in for a spirited debate and review of Creed II, the latest film in the Rocky franchise.
Check out Devindra’s new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets, and David’s video review on Mission: Impossible – Fallout 4k.
Show Notes (all timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~10:00)
David – M:I Fallout 4K, Eighth Grade, Ralph Breaks the Internet
Devindra – Bodyguard, Little Drummer Girl, Patriot Season 2
Jeff – Mary Poppins Returns
Featured Reviews (Contain Spoilers)
Creed II (~ 42:00)
Credits:
