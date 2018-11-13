/Filmcast Ep. 493 – Overlord

Jeff stays strong amid the wildfire raging near his house. The cast discuss Girl in the Spider’s Web, Midnight Diner, Bodyguard and end with an in-depth review of the war-horror film Overlord. David and Jeff challenge Liev Schreiber’s Michael Barbaro impression on SNL… tune in to decide who wins the “Barbar-off.”

Show Notes (all timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching (~16:00)

David – Girl in the Spider’s Web, Grey Gardens

Devindra – Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories

Jeff – Bodyguard, American Vandal season 1



Slashfilm Court (~40:00)



Featured Reviews

Overlord (~01:01:00)

Spoiler (~01:12:00)

