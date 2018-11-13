/Filmcast Ep. 493 – Overlord
Posted on Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 by Slashfilmcast
Jeff stays strong amid the wildfire raging near his house. The cast discuss Girl in the Spider’s Web, Midnight Diner, Bodyguard and end with an in-depth review of the war-horror film Overlord. David and Jeff challenge Liev Schreiber’s Michael Barbaro impression on SNL… tune in to decide who wins the “Barbar-off.”
Be sure to check out David’s new podcast, Write Along as well as The Daily podcast.
Show Notes (all timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~16:00)
David – Girl in the Spider’s Web, Grey Gardens
Devindra – Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories
Jeff – Bodyguard, American Vandal season 1
Slashfilm Court (~40:00)
Featured Reviews
Overlord (~01:01:00)
Spoiler (~01:12:00)
Credits:
