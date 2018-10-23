/Filmcast Ep. 490 – Halloween

David and Jeff discuss the brilliance of American Vandal and the amazing spectacular violence of The Night Comes for Us. Also, David recaps what he’s been watching in limerick form.

Congrats to Devindra on his new arrival!



Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve Been Watching (~14:00)

David: Venom, A Star Is Born, Bad Times at the El Royal,, First Man, The Night Comes for Us, Making a Murder S2

Jeff: American Vandal S1

Featured Reviews (~50:00)

Halloween

– Spoilers (~1:07:00)

Credits: