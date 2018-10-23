/Filmcast Ep. 490 – Halloween

Posted on Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 by

Halloween in IMAX

David and Jeff discuss the brilliance of American Vandal and the amazing spectacular violence of The Night Comes for Us. Also, David recaps what he’s been watching in limerick form.

Congrats to Devindra on his new arrival!

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Shownotes (all timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve Been Watching (~14:00)
David: Venom, A Star Is Born, Bad Times at the El Royal,, First Man, The Night Comes for Us, Making a Murder S2
Jeff: American Vandal S1

Featured Reviews (~50:00)
Halloween
– Spoilers (~1:07:00)

Credits:

  • Our sponsors this week are RxBar and Green Chef
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.