/Filmcast Ep. 479 – Blindspotting and Christopher Robin
Posted on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 by David Chen
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
Listen and subscribe below:
Shownotes
What We’ve Been Watching
Kristy – Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, A Very English Scandal
David – The Staircase
Devindra – Succession, MFKZ
Featured Review
Blindspotting
– Spoilers
Christopher Robin
-Spoilers
Credits:
- Our sponsor this week is LinkedIn. Hurry to LinkedIn.com/filmcast and get 50 dollars off your first job post.
- To enter our Avengers: Infinity War blu-ray giveaway, email slashfilmcast(at)gmail(dot)com with subject line “Infinity War” and let us know your greatest crossover events of all time. Entries due by Friday, August 10, 11:59 PM Pacifc time. US and Canada only, no PO Boxes.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!