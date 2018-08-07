Blindspotting review

David, Devindra, Jeff, and Kristy discuss the fun of Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, the enjoyability of HBO’s Succession, and the riveting Netflix documentary, The Staircase. Also, Jeff gets disappointed by modern Blu-ray special features.

Shownotes
What We’ve Been Watching
Kristy – Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, A Very English Scandal
David – The Staircase
Devindra – Succession, MFKZ

Featured Review
Blindspotting
– Spoilers
Christopher Robin
-Spoilers

Credits:

