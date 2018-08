David, Devindra, Jeff, and Kristy discuss the fun of Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, the enjoyability of HBO’s Succession, and the riveting Netflix documentary, The Staircase. Also, Jeff gets disappointed by modern Blu-ray special features.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook. Listen and subscribe below:Kristy – Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, A Very English ScandalDavid – The StaircaseDevindra – Succession, MFKZBlindspotting– SpoilersChristopher Robin-Spoilers

Credits: