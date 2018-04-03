/Filmcast Ep. 461 – Ready Player One

David, Devindra, Jeff, and Kristy discuss Ready Player One, the latest blockbuster from legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Plus, Kristy shares her viewing experiences at SXSW.

What We’ve Been Watching:

David: American Assassin

Kristy: Unfriended: Dark Web, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Featured Review:

Ready Player One

