Over the past days, the staff at /Film has watched as the murder of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers has led to anger, protests, and our nation’s latest grapple with systemic racism. We have watched in horror, but also with hope: only so much blood can be spilled before something, anything, changes.

For this reason, the site has decided to participate in Blackout Tuesday. Aside from this post, there will be no articles on the site today. We will be spending our day ruminating on how we can be more effective allies. We invite our readers to join us, or to educate us in how we can better understand your pain and how we can help. If you want to understand the basics, this year-old article from Rachel Elizabeth Cargle does an excellent job of explaining the core of the black lives matter movement. For something more tied directly to immediate news, former President Barack Obama laid out how these current protests could lead to real change.

If you can afford it, and only if you can afford it, the following charities and causes could use your support right now. Please feel free to include more in the comments below.

I know some readers may take issue with this. “What does a movie website have to do with any of this this?” is a message I expect we’ll find in our inboxes on Wednesday morning. What a movie website has to do with this is that we stand behind the voices of our black contributors and want to amplify them. What a movie website has to do with this is that we stand behind the voices of our black readers and want to amplify them. What a movie website has to do with this is that we stand behind the voices of all black folks, whether they care about movie news or not, and want to amply them. We have decided it is irresponsible to pretend otherwise, to mask our own pain and anger, and pretend that we cannot see what is going on the streets of our country and what is happening to our fellow human beings.

We’re doing this because black lives matter.