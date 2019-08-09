This year marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved baseball movie Field of Dreams. The movie stars Kevin Costner as a farmer who hears a mysterious voice that inspires him to build a baseball diamond on his land. After building the field, the ghosts of the banned 1919 White Sox, including “Shoeless Joe” Jackson, emerge to play a good old fashioned game in the great Midwest. But it’s the appearance of his late father that really makes it all worthwhile. And next year, Major League Baseball will build a field of their own near the actual shooting location of Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa for an official MLB game.

Major League Baseball announced a real Field of Dreams baseball game will be played between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox on August 13, 2020 in a temporary 8,000-seat field that overlooks the original park that was built for the movie. Like the mysterious voices in the movie says, “If you build it, they will come,” and the MLB won’t have any problem getting people to show up for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

If you build it … pic.twitter.com/F3ydl0IQUo — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2019

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said:

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of ‘Field of Dreams.’ We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The actual baseball diamond used for filming has been a tourist attraction in Iowa for decades. And thankfully, the temporary stadium seating won’t be right on top of the field, but a new stadium will be built right next to the original field. After all, you don’t want to disrupt the sanctity of the original site. Here’s a glimpse at how it will look, complete with a path through the corn between both fields:

The design of the park itself will pay homage to the original Comiskey Park, the home of the White Sox from 1910-1990. There will even be windows in the right-field wall so the cornfields surrounding the stadium can be seen from within the field. Hopefully some special guests will be on hand for the event too.

This game is sure to be one of the hottest sporting events of 2020, giving baseball fans the opportunity to experience something that only the cast and crew of Field of Dreams did back in the late 1980s. Construction will begin in Dyersville, Iowa next week, and if you want to attend the game, limited ticket availability will be announced by MLB in the months ahead. For any other questions about the game, head over here.