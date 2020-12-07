Fans of Feel Good must…feel good right now, as the critically acclaimed dramedy has been renewed by Netflix for a second and final season. But this is not the end for star and co-creator Mae Martin‘s relationship with the streamer: Netflix is already developing another project with Martin and Feel Good producer Objective Fiction.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Netflix has renewed Feel Good for a second and final season. The semi-autobiographical comedy series from comedian Mae Martin, which was a co-production with the U.K.’s Channel 4, followed Mae as a recovering addict “navigating the modern-day fluid landscape of gender and sexuality.” But as she “attempts to control the addictive behaviours and intense romanticism that permeate every facet of her life…things become even more complicated for her, as she gets into an all-consuming relationship with her new girlfriend, George, played by Charlotte Ritchie.”

The six-episode series premiered in March to near-universal praise, with critics calling the show “once sweetly charming, uncomfortably complicated, and completely worth falling for.”

It seems from the outside that Feel Good is another unfortunate casualty of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has led to the axing of a number of Netflix’s most acclaimed (and oftentimes, female or POV-led) titles like GLOW, I Am Not Okay With This, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and more.

But this isn’t the end of this collaboration between artist and streamer. Netflixconfirmed this season 2 renewal with the news that Netflix is developing another project with Martin and Feel Good producer Objective Fiction, which it won in a competitive bidding situation.

“I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned,” said Martin. “I’m really deeply attached to this story and I’m so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast. Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven. Thank you, Netflix!”

Created by Martin and Joe Hampson, Feel Good season 2 will “deal with Mae struggling to come to terms with her past while George tries to reinvent her present,” per THR. Lisa Kudrow, Philip Burgers and Adrian Lukis will reprise their roles in the second season, while Jordan Stephens, John Ross Bowie, Eve and Eleanor Matsuura will join the cast.