AMC’s The Walking Dead shows are known for being bleak, relentlessly grim pieces of television, but could Fear the Walking Dead be introducing a ray of hope? The spin-off series has been walking that path toward the light since Lennie James‘ Morgan Jones made the crossover from The Walking Dead, bringing with him his philosophy of benevolence, community, and hope. Now in the Fear the Walking Dead season 5 trailer, he’s putting that philosophy into action, and the rest of the core group are along for the ride.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Trailer

The world may have been ravaged by walkers for years, but Morgan’s crew is trying their best to make it a slightly better place. On a mission to locate survivors and save people’s souls, the group is put to the test when they find themselves in unchartered territory.

The series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades, and Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, and Austin Amelio as Dwight.

Here is the synopsis for Fear the Walking Dead season 5:

In Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, the group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones (James) leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.

Fear the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 9/8c on AMC.