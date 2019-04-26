Fear Street has just acquired two new residents. 20th Century Fox’s upcoming trilogy film adaptation of R.L. Stein’s beloved series of books has just added Emily Rudd and McCabe Slye to the Fear Street cast. The two actors will join a steadily growing cast which includes Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink.

Rudd and Slye have joined the Fear Street cast and will appear in at least two of the films in the trilogy helmed by Leigh Janiak, according to Deadline.

Rudd will play the older sister of Sadie Sink’s characters, while Slye will take on two roles: Bobby Slater, a “Springsteen-ish burnout who works at a summer camp,” in one film and Mad Thomas, “a creepy local drunk who stokes the town’s hysteria” in the 1966-set third film. The timeline of the films is all over the place, but it appears at least one film is set in the mid-’90s and another in the 1600s. Now Deadline confirms that the third film is set in 1966, so the first and second must contain the other two settings — with much of the cast playing multiple characters. Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford are also set to star.

In February, word broke that the trilogy would follow “gay teenagers trying to navigate their rocky relationship when they’re targeted by the crazy horrors of their small town, Shadyside. Each actress will be playing two different characters — one in the mid-’90s, and one in the 1600s, when gay women faced even greater adversity and repercussions — and they’re both slated to appear in all three films.”

The long-gestating trilogy is based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street series, which first launched in 1989. The books are set in the city of Shadyside, following teenagers who are usually much older than the characters in Stine’s Goosebumps books. The stories in the books often deal with both the paranormal, as well as murder mysteries involving human antagonists. Unlike Goosebumps, which catered towards preteen readers, the Fear Street books were darker and more violent.

The Fear Street trilogy was originally set to shoot back-to-back, with plans to release them in theaters one month after the other. It seems like this will still be the case. We will see when the first film arrives in June 2020.