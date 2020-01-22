Famed comic book writer Rick Remender ventured into television by showrunning the 2018 Syfy adaptation of his comic Deadly Class, and now that that show has come to an end, he’s found his next Hollywood gig.

Remender will executive produce a Fear Agent TV series based on the sci-fi comic of the same name that he created with Tony Moore, who is also on board as an EP. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (This is the End, The Interview) are also executive producing, and Shazam! director David F. Sandberg is lined up to direct the pilot. Get more details below.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon beat out Peacock, HBO Max, and TNT in a bidding war for this Fear Street TV adaptation, which will be written by Mattson Tomlin, one of the co-writers of Matt Reeves’s upcoming The Batman. Sandberg, who’s currently developing a sequel to Shazam!, is lined up to direct and executive produce, but it’s unclear how many episodes he’ll be able to fit into his schedule. Here’s the logline for the Fear Agent comic:

Interstellar invaders. Time travel. Clones of clones of clones, and lots of whiskey. Whether he’s battling the scourge of of space, going back in time to stop the alien invasion that changed earth forever, or winning his ex-wife back, there’s nothing that Heath Huston won’t do to try to right the wrongs and gets his family back. He is, after all, the last Fear Agent.

This sounds very much in line with the types of projects that interest Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The duo has already produced television adaptations of beloved comics like Preacher (for AMC) and The Boys (also for Amazon), so it appears to be a natural fit. The comic ran from 2005-2012, jumping from Image Comics to Dark Horse along the way and serving as a place for Remender to include whatever gonzo ideas he had in a sprawling science fiction universe.

Matt Tolmach (Venom, Morbius) is also executive producing; evidently, he’s the person who’s been trying to get this adaptation off the ground for over ten years. Back in 2009, reports indicated that Fear Agent would become a movie, with Remender saying that he’d love to see Jon Hamm or Aaron Eckhart in the lead role. It’s unclear if he still has his eye on those guys, but we’ll keep you posted with casting news as soon as we hear it.