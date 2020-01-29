Cinema was invented for one reason, and one reason only: to see Walton Goggins attempt to murder Santa Claus. Goggins is set to star in Fatman, a dark action-comedy that will see him playing a hitman hired to bump off Santa (who will be played by Mel Gibson). Gibson’s casting here is likely to turn many people off, but you have to admit: a movie where Walton Goggins is hired to murder Kris Kringle sounds pretty entertaining.

Deadline has the scoop on Walton Goggins joining the cast of Fatman, which will be written and directed by The Nelms Brothers. The story “centers on a neglected and precocious 12-year-old who hires an unorthodox hitman to kill Santa Claus after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.” Goggins’s character is “Skinnyman, the eccentric, sharp-shooting hitman who works at a toy store.” Mel Gibson is playing Santa.

It’s a bit of a shame that Gibson is attached to this, because he’s probably going to be the only thing people talk about – for better or worse. Meanwhile, Goggins rules, and this premise has a lot of potential. It also has a great line-up behind the scenes, as Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill are producing. The movie is currently in production in Canada, where all movies go these days.

Goggins is one of those actors who always delivers, no matter what the project. And the idea of him playing a hitman who works at a toy store sounds like perfect casting. The actor’s recent work includes the under-seen drama Them That Follow, Three Christs, the TV series The Righteous Gemstones, and shows like Deep State and The Unicorn.

I’m not very familiar with the work of The Nelms Brothers, but I’ve heard nothing but good things about their 2017 film Small Town Crime. All in all, there’s a lot of promise here, and I hope it all comes together in the end.