Father of the Bride is one of the most wonderful family comedies out there. Much of that is thanks to the undeniable chemistry and charm of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton as George and Nina Banks, and especially the comedic antics of the former as he deals with his daughter Annie’s (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) impending marriage. Plus, let’s not forget Martin Short‘s scene-stealing work as wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer. If you love the remake of the 1950 classic as much as I do, then we have some exciting news.

Netflix is hosting some kind of Father of the Bride reunion special this Friday to help benefit World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by chef José Andrés devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. There’s even a little teaser that might give us some idea of what to expect.

Father of the Bride Reunion Special

In the teaser above, we’re looking at the e-mail account of George Banks. You’ll see that there are e-mails about air filters, an order confirmation from a place called Masks-R-Us, and news on that nightmare that is 2020. Those little details seem to go hand-in-hand with a tease that co-writer Nancy Meyers posted to Instagram back on September 10:

George Banks dealing with 2020 is all we need to hear. The titular father never handled stress very well, especially when it came to the well-being of his kids, so dealing with a pandemic in 2020 when he’s undoubtedly far away from them should make for an amusing angle.

As for what the special will entail, the end of the teaser finds George opening an e-mail from his son Matty, played by a young Kieran Culkin in the original movie (and the sequel that followed), who is confirming that he’ll be on a scheduled family video call. Knowing his father very well, he reassures him that it doesn’t cost anything. Hopefully this means that Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, and George Newbern will all be involved. And since there’s an e-mail from Franck in there too, I’m betting he’ll be popping in at some point.

Even the time on the calendar event is accurate, because the Father of the Bride reunion special will be premiere on Friday, September 25 at 6:00 P.M. ET on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, as well as the streaming service’s Facebook page.

Considering the fact that this has a premiere time, I’m hoping that this isn’t just a live virtual reunion where the cast is simply getting back together to reminisce about the movie. It would be much more fun as a pre-recorded special that actually has the cast in character, resulting in something akin to the Parks and Recreation special from earlier in the pandemic. The teaser seems to imply the latter, but it’s also odd that this kind of thing is premiering online rather than being put in Netflix’s primary library. Either way, I’m still very much excited and interested in seeing what this is all about.

If you somehow haven’t seen Father of the Bride, it’s not available on Netflix (at least for now), but you can rent/buy it on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube.