Just yesterday, we learned that there was some kind of Father of the Bride reunion special coming from Netflix on Friday, September 25. Now there’s an official teaser for the return of the Banks family, and in addition to giving it the non-committal title of Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), it confirms that Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, George Newbern, Kieran Culkin, and Martin Short are all coming back. Check it out below.

Father of the Bride Part 3 Teaser

As we assumed, this isn’t just a reunion special where the cast gets together to fondly look back on the movie they made so many years ago. This is a canon sequel that rounds up the original cast of Father of the Bride for a new story that finds George Banks and the rest of his family dealing with the neverending hellscape that is 2020. Since we all know how George Banks handled the stress of planning a wedding for his daughter, we can only imagine how he’s dealing with this year.

Unfortunately, the teaser above doesn’t contain any actual footage from the upcoming reunion. Instead, it relies on footage from the first movie and Father of the Bride Part II. Though there is an audio tease where Nina Banks (Diane Keaton) is beckoning to George (Steve Martin) to come join them on a video call because, “Matty said it was important.” Matty is their middle child, played by Kieran Culkin in the first two movies, and he’s called this virtual family meeting for some reason.

The prospect of a Father of the Bride reunion special at a time when we need some light in our life is delightful in itself. But you know what would be really outstanding? What if this reunion special is a way to announce that Matty is getting married, and this serves as an official announcement for a forthcoming sequel?

You might remember back in 2014 that there were rumblings of Father of the Bride Part 3 coming together with a story about Matty preparing to marry the son of a U.S. Navy SEAL. Sadly, Steve Martin took to Twitter to debunk those rumors shortly after they surfaced, and we’ve heard nothing about the possibility of it happening since. But what if that convinced Nancy Meyers to take a crack at it? After all, she’s been stuck at home like the rest of us, so maybe she got something together. At the very least, she had time to write and direct this reunion. The teaser also says there are “a few special guests,” and maybe one of them is Matty’s fiance. We’ll just have to wait and see what tomorrow holds.

Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) premieres on Friday, September 25 at 6:00 P.M. ET on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, as well as the streaming service’s Facebook page.

One last thing: Nancy Meyers is a longtime supporter of World Central Kitchen and the inspiration for this project was to raise awareness and support for the organization. Founded by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is working to provide meals for kids and families impacted by COVID-19. You can get more information and find out how you can help right here.