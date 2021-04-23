As we race toward the release of F9 this summer, Universal is giving fans the opportunity to see every Fast and Furious movie on the big screen – for free.

The studio has announced “Fast Fridays,” eight weeks of free nationwide screenings of the Fast and Furious Saga in chronological order “to thank Fast fans and welcome audiences back to movies.” These screenings will initially take place in more than 500 theaters and then expand to over 900 theaters across the country. Get the details below.



Starting next Friday, April 30, 2021, many theaters will be kicking off Fast Fridays, beginning with a free screening of 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. Here’s the breakdown of when each of the film will be playing:

Friday, 4/30 – The Fast and the Furious

Friday, 5/7 – 2 Fast 2 Furious

Friday, 5/14 – The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Friday, 5/21 – Fast & Furious

Friday, 5/28 – Fast Five

Friday, 6/4 – Fast & Furious 6

Friday, 6/11 – Furious 7

Friday, 6/18 – The Fate of the Furious

F9 opens the following week, on June 25, 2021.

Visit FastFridayScreenings.com to secure your free tickets, which will be distributed by individual theaters and should be available the Friday before each weekly screening. Participating theaters include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas, and Premiere Cinemas.

“The Fast films are all about family, and Universal wanted to find a way to thank our huge family of Fast fans around the country for their passion and loyalty over the past 20 years,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution. “We’re grateful to our theater partners for their help in making this screening series possible and we are delighted to welcome audiences back to theaters to experience the wild Fast ride all over again. And we cannot wait to blow everyone’s minds with the release of F9 on June 25.”

With the vaccination rollout becoming more robust here in the United States, this seems like great timing for an event like this and a good way for fans to ease themselves back into the movies to prepare for one of the year’s biggest blockbusters. Seeing Fast Five in theaters is among my favorite theatrical experiences ever, so even though I own most of these movies already, I may have to go out of my way to see a couple of these on the big screen again.