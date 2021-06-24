Can the Fast and Furious franchise ever get too fast or too furious? Given F9 — the ninth direct installment in the series — is coming out on June 25, the answer is probably no.

Amping things up with each installment, however, is getting harder and harder — how many crazy antics can Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew get into? The obvious answer, of course, is to smash Fast and Furious into another big property. And F9 star Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman Pearce in the Fast universe, knows just the IP he’d pick to bring things to the next level: Transformers.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Gibson responded to the idea of having Fast and Furious face the dinosaurs from Jurassic World, something that we’ve speculated about in the past as a very reasonable, sensible, low-key way to bring a smidge of excitement to both franchises.

“I don’t know nothing about that, man. I’m thinking that the crossover would be more Transformers and Fast than Jurassic Park,” Tyrese said when addressing the crossover idea. “Cars that become robots and vice versa. We can do that at first and then get to dinosaurs.”

Studio Conglomerates Ruin All Our Fun

A Transformers and Fast and Furious crossover does seem like a reasonable fit, all things considered. They’re both about cars, and about breaking cars. The likelihood of it happening, sadly, is close to none as two different studios — Paramount and Universal respectively — controls the properties.

Universal does own Jurassic Park, however, so Vin Diesel getting into hand-to-hand combat with a velociraptor (and winning, of course) is something that could make its way to our eyeballs one day.

This other mash-up can still exist in our brains, at least. Heck, why not throw all three IPs into one reality, and maybe Godzilla to boot? Anything can happen in our minds, like imagining what kind of dinosaur or Transformer members of the Fast and Furious gang would be. Would Toretto be a T-Rex? An Autobot? The answer to both is yes, obviously. And what a great (I use this term loosely) movie that would be to watch.

A dinosaur-free and Transformer-free F9 crashes into theaters on June 25.