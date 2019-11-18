Justin Lin’s Fast & Furious 9 doesn’t hit theaters until May 2020, but if you’re dying for more stories set in the Fast universe, you won’t have to wait nearly that long to see one. Fast and Furious: Spy Racers, the new animated series from Universal and DreamWorks Animation, arrives on Netflix in just over a month, and the studio just sent out a batch of new images from the show as well as the full cast list. Check them out below, and learn who Vin Diesel’s daughter is playing in the series.

We’ve known for a little while that this new series would focus on Dominic Toretto’s cousin, Tony, but now we know that Tony will be voiced by Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf). Here’s the official synopsis:

Teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization called SH1FT3R bent on world domination.

Tim Hedrick (DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (DreamWorks All Hail King Julien) are the series showrunners, and they executive produce alongside Vin Diesel, Chris Morgan, and Neal Moritz, who have all been key creatives in the live-action films.

Posey is joined by Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as Layla Gray, a notable underground racer who works for SH1FT3R; Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter) as Frostee Benson, a 13-year old tech genius; Charlet Chung (Overwatch) as Echo, a wildly talented artist and natural spy; and Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo, both the muscle and the sweetheart of the crew.

Guest stars include Vin’s daughter Similce Diesel as Frostee’s younger sister Sissy; Manish Dayal (The Resident) as Shashi Dhar, the leader of the criminal organization SH1FT3R; and American Vandal season one standout Jimmy Tatro as a local knucklehead named Mitch. Plus, Hamilton breakout Renée Elise Goldsberry – who is also very good in this year’s indie film Waves – plays the team’s secret agent liaison Ms. Nowhere; I suspect she’s a member of the same secret organization as Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody.

Additional guest characters will be voiced by Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), Fred Tatasciore (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), and Tru Valentino (Archibald’s Next Big Thing).

Here’s the batch of new photos from the upcoming episodes:

We haven’t seen much from this series yet aside from these stills, although a brief teaser trailer dropped in June which gave us a quick look at what the racing action may look like:

Fast and Furious: Spy Racers is being served up as a post-Christmas present, arriving on Netflix on December 26, 2019.