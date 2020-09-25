Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, you won’t get to see Dominic Toretto and his high-speed crew back on the big screen and Fast and Furious 9 until next year. But thankfully, Netflix has a consolation prize in the form of new adventures with Dom’s cousin, Tony Torretto, in the second season of the animated series Fast and Furious: Spy Racers. Unfortunately, it does not feature Vin Diesel‘s recently released single. What’s that? You haven’t heard that Vin Diesel was making music? Prepare yourself.

Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Season 2 Trailer

This time the Spy Racers are heading to Rio to track down a McGuffin weapon with the potential to unleash chaos on the world. Despite being an animated series, the action in this series is no more exaggerated than what we see in the movie. The teenage team even uses one of Dom’s old tricks of parachuting cars from a cargo plane, though they don’t handle it quite as smoothly. But that’s not all.

This season of Fast and Furious: Spy Racers also finds Ms. Nowhere’s latest recruit and formidable fellow racer, Layla Gray, missing in action during an undercover mission. So not only do they have to track her down, but they have to stop a sinister plot being set in motion by a nefarious crime organization using an elite racing league as a front for their plans for world domination. Yeah, sounds about right. And they even manage to actually say “spy racing” right at the beginning of the trailer.

The cast includes Tyler Posey (Alone; Teen Wolf) as Tony Toretto, Charlet Chung (Overwatch, Chuck) as Echo, Luke Youngblood (Community) as Frostee Benson, Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo, Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as Layla Gray, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton Altered Carbon) as Ms. Nowhere, and Avrielle Corti (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Rafaela.

Fast and Furious: Spy Racers is executive produced by franchise producers Neal H. Moritz, Chris Morgan, and of course, Vin Diesel. But despite his involvement in the series, Diesel didn’t go out of his way to include his first single. He’s been threatening promising to release his own music for a long time, and that moment has finally arrived. Diesel debuted the single on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Reader, let me tell you, autotune has never worked so hard.

Vin Diesel’s album will drop next April, and we wouldn’t be surprised if one of this songs is featured on the soundtrack for Fast and Furious 9, due out in theaters on April 2, 2021.

Otherwise, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers returns for the second season on Netflix on October 9, 2020.