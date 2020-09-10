Ludacris, one of the ensemble cast members of the Fast and Furious movies, hinted earlier this summer that the upcoming ninth film would (finally) be heading to space. Now a second cast member has weighed in and confirmed that next year’s F9 is going where no Fast film has gone before. Michelle Rodriguez says it’s heading beyond Earth’s atmosphere, which should satisfy the fans who have spent years clamoring for this development.



F9 was supposed to hit theaters this past May, but Universal delayed it nearly a full year in an attempt to avoid complications from the coronavirus. But it certainly seems like the movie will be worth the wait, because Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty in the franchise, says yep, the next one’s going to mother-effin’ space. On SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via Collider), Rodriguez confirmed what Ludacris would only hint at.

“Oh, no way,” she said. “How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that…Oh, well, no, I’m not, I’m not, I’m not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one. Thanks to [director] Justin Lin. We were able to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I’m really hopeful that that shows through in the final product.”

Evidently only certain characters will be heading to space, not the whole team. I guess there’s only so much room in Dominic Toretto’s Dodge Charger. I mean, I assume they’re going to space in a car, right? Because if Vin Diesel leaves this planet and ventures into outer space in a plain old spaceship, that just wouldn’t be in keeping with the Fast and Furious franchise’s over-the-top vibe. Maybe Cipher’s ship – the one that grabbed that car out of the sky in the trailer – will grab Dom’s car, head skyward, and drop him. (God, please let that happen in this movie.)

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is actually heading to space for real in another Universal movie, so someone at that studio certainly likes the idea of leaving this planet. And hey, considering all the stuff we’re dealing with right now – fires blazing across the western U.S., unprecedented corruption in the government, a global pandemic – maybe they’ve got a point.

F9 skids into theaters on April 2, 2021.