We’ve joked about it time and time again: what if Fast and Furious went to space? After all, the action franchise has escalated so far beyond the bounds of its gritty street racing beginnings — the latest films have basically turned them into world class superspies — so why not? Well, after eight films of NOS, bank heists, and sending cars flying out of airplanes, Fast and Furious may finally be going supersonic. Fast and Furious star Ludacris, who has starred in six of the films including the upcoming ninth installment, hints that F9 might be going to…outer space.

F9 in space? Could it possibly be true? That’s what Ludacris hinted during an interview with Thursday’s SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. While speaking with Cunningham, who offered ideas on how the blockbuster series could keep topping itself, Ludacris hinted that her idea of taking Fast and Furious to space might not be far off:

“I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cunningham tried to get Ludacris to elaborate, but the rapper and actor played coy. “I don’t know. I don’t know what you said,” Ludacris teased.

The rumor that Fast and Furious would eventually go to space has been going around for ages, at first as a joke, then as a serious possibility. Back in 2017, series screenwriter Chris Morgan said he would entertain the possibility, teasing, “The only way I’d go to space is if I had something so good.” But as recently as last year, Morgan seemed warmer to the idea, saying in an interview with THR, “I will say — what’s the best way to answer this? — you’ll have to wait and see. Listen, as long as the stakes were set up correctly, then I’m down for whatever.”

It will be a little longer until we get to see F9 break the sound barrier, as the Universal film was pushed back from its initial May 2020 release date to April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Ludacris added that the extra time may be a blessing in disguise.

“That just gives the editors a little more time to perfect it even more. So, now I can only imagine what’s going to happen,” he said. “Hypothetically, if there is a Fast 10 and 11, and you understand the time the creatives, the people who are writing these scripts right now have to make these the best possible sequels of all time — I can’t even imagine. That is what I am thinking.”

When F9 hits theaters on April 2, 2021, it better be something out of this world — literally.