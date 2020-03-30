LEGO has struck a deal with Universal Pictures and the Fast and Furious franchise to bring new playsets to life inspired by the wild action movies starring Vin Diesel. Right out of the gate, LEGO is knocking it out of the park with a new LEGO Technic set of Dom’s Dodge Charger, the trademark muscle car with a V8 engine, double-wishbone suspension, a wheelie bar, and the always helpful nitro in the trunk. Get a look at the first Fast and Furious LEGO set below.

Fast and Furious LEGO Set – Dom’s Dodge Charger

Muscle car lovers and Fast & Furious fans are getting set for the ultimate thrill. Today, the LEGO Group and Universal Brand Development revealed the first LEGO set inspired by the high-octane, global blockbuster franchise: the awesome LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger.

The 1,077-piece replica of fearless street racer Dominic Toretto’s legendary 1970 Dodge Charger R/T will provide an exciting new building challenge as fans gear up for the latest installment in the Fast saga – F9, which hits theatres around the world beginning in April 2021. But the fun doesn’t stop once the chequered flag comes down. Once the build is complete, fans can try out Dom’s cool stunts and recreate the daring high-speed chases from the Fast & Furious movies with the model. And when the streets need a rest, the model can be proudly displayed in its famous wheel-stand position.

The authentic replica of Dom’s all-time favourite car is packed with the same realistic details seen in the films. Just like the full-size version, the hood of the LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger pops open to reveal the iconic V8 engine. Fans can feel like they’re in the garage with Dom fixing up his latest project as they build moving pistons, double wishbone suspension, a wheelie bar to show off the car’s best moves and (of course) put the nitro bottles in the trunk. If things get too hot, there’s a fire extinguisher in the cockpit too.

This looks like an awesome Fast and Furious LEGO set, but I hope that Dom’s Dodge Charger and some of the other famous vehicles from the Fast and Furious franchise get the traditional LEGO treatment too. It would be fun to have those cars in a LEGO city diorama alongside the other famous vehicles that LEGO has had builders create over the years.

The Fast and Furious LEGO set will be available starting on April 27 with a retail price of $99.99.

The Brothers Brick also posted this video providing an ever better look at the Fast and Furious LEGO set: