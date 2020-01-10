Eyebrows were raised when Chris Rock, one of America’s most renowned comedians who rarely dips his toes into drama, was cast in Fargo. Noah Hawley’s anthological send-up of the Coen brothers’ classic had some winking humor to it, but was first and foremost a meaty drama into which character actors could sink their teeth. But the Rock-led Fargo season 4 looks to be the zaniest installment of the FX series yet. Watch the Fargo season 4 trailer below.

Fargo Season 4 Trailer

Could this be the funniest season of Fargo yet? That seems to be the intention of casting comic stalwarts like Rock and Jason Schwartzman, who plays the ridiculous foil to Rock’s Loy Cannon, a head of an African-American crime family who strikes up a tenuous truce with the Italian mob in 1950s Kansas City. But Rock is actually quite constrained here, playing it as straight and hard-edged as possible. It’s Schwartzman who gets to hock a bunch of loogies and snort up prescription medicines stole from a hospital, while declaring in a heavy accent, “We’re the goddamn Roman empire!”

The season follows two crime syndicates ruling over Kansas City who strike up an uneasy alliance by trading custody of their first-born sons — a truce that gets threatened when the head of the Italian outfit dies during routine surgery. Now, it’s war.

Joining Rock and Schwartzman are a group of killer characters actors, including Glynn Turman, Ben Whishaw, Timothy Olyphant, Jessie Buckley (who looks to be a standout as the one heavily-accented Minnesotan of the season), Uzo Aduba, and Andrew Bird.

Here is the synopsis for Fargo season 4:

The fourth installment of Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City, where two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon, the head of the African American crime family who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of tenuous truce.

Fargo season 4 premieres on FX and FX on Hulu on April 19, 2020.