The summer box office may be a bit dismal, but things are looking up for Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the latest Spidey adventure, had the best Tuesday opening ever, suggesting that audiences will embrace at least one summer blockbuster this year. Far From Home got a jump on the Independence Day box office, and will likely only increase its haul over the long holiday weekend.

While Far From Home is appealing to audiences of all ages, Quentin Tarantino‘s more adult-oriented Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is eyeing a $30 million opening weekend this month.

All summer long, we’ve been hearing the same thing: blockbusters are doomed! No one is going to see them! The end is nigh! But some summer movies are going to come out ahead. Like Spider-Man: Far From Home, for instance. The movie has only been out for about 24 hours now, and its already breaking records. Per THR, the latest MCU adventure scored $39.3 million on Tuesday, making it “the best showing ever for a movie opening on a Tuesday, not adjusted for inflation.” It’s also the biggest Tuesday gross for any movie ever, beating previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The long holiday weekend is on the way, which will likely inspire even more moviegoers to swing into the multiplex to catch Peter Parker and all his pals. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the film has received rave reviews, currently sitting at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In all fairness, you probably could’ve guessed that Far From Home would do well. It has the always-successful MCU branding, and it’s also coming on the heels of the huge Avengers: Endgame. But not every movie opening this month is part of a franchise. Before July ends, theaters will see the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the latest film from Quentin Tarantino.

Tarantino’s latest scored acclaim at Cannes (it’s at 92% on RT), but will that excitement carry over to general audiences? Especially since the film is more adult-driven, with the usual Tarantino R-rating? Apparently…yes. Deadline says the film is headed towards a $30 million opening weekend (it opens July 26). While that’s not exactly blockbuster territory, it’s pretty damn good for a movie skewed towards adult viewers. There’s also a strong chance that number can jump up if word of mouth is good. Then again, people love to complain about a lack of original, non-franchise, adult-driven movies all the time – only to ignore such films when they actually open. So we’ll see how it goes.