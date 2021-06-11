We’re getting not one, but two Far Cry anime series from Netflix. The streamer is teaming up once again with Ubisoft Film & Television – with whom it’s currently developing a Splinter Cell anime and an Assassin’s Creed live-action series – for two new adult anime series based on the Far Cry video game franchise.

Variety reports that Netflix as ordered a Far Cry anime series and a Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix anime series, both based on games within the Far Cry first-person shooter franchise.

The Far Cry anime is described as an adult anime series, but that’s all we know thus far. The creative team is is still being assembled, but it will be produced by Ubisoft’s Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot.

Meanwhile, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix has been given a six-episode series order and already has an image, which can be seen above. The series isn’t technically based on a Far Cry game, but adapts the Far Cry 3 DLC (downloadable content) expansion Blood Dragon, which was a dramatic departure from the original game it was based on — taking heavy inspiration from ’80s sci-fi action films and doubling down on the aesthetics of grimy VHS culture.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is an original anime that will feature the alter egos of Ubisoft characters from the game. It was first announced as being in development in 2019, but no network or streaming service had picked it up at the time. Hailing from production studio Bobbypills, Captain Laserhawk is created and executive produced by Adi Shankar with Juguet, Revon, and Guillemot producing.

Far Cry Video Games 101

Far Cry is a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Ubisoft which has enjoyed global popularity since the first game was released in released in March 2004, selling more than 60 million units to date.

Each game revolves around a main character being thrust into a wilderness environment where they must fight against at least one fearsome dictator that controls the region, while surviving against the wild animals that roam the area. The Far Cry games are praised for their open world gameplay and tend to feature inconsistent stories. Thanks to the standalone nature of the games, they don’t share a common narrative thread apart from the premise, Far Cry games also offer plenty of DLC expansions, which have resulted in well-liked properties like Blood Dragon.

The next Far Cry game, Far Cry 6 featuring Giancarlo Esposito as the main antagonist, will be released in October 2021.