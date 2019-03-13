After Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them hit theaters, fans were willing to make concessions for a wizarding world movie that was never going to be as good as the Harry Potter franchise. They were even willing to wait for the second chapter in the franchise to deliver on the potential promised by what was meant to be the first of five total films. But unfortunately, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald makes us wish that we could obliviate ourselves of this entire franchise before it’s truly began, and the folks at Honest Trailers couldn’t agree more.

Watch the Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Honest Trailer below.

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Honest Trailer

With the exception of the truly fantastic beasts, everything about this franchise has ruined what made the Harry Potter series magical. It’s become a morose, dark, twisted mess. And while that’s probably the point when there are many parallels to be drawn between our modern world (and history) and the wizarding world from decades ago, that doesn’t mean it all has to be doom and gloom.

Jacob and Queenie, the two bright spots from the first movie, are tainted by this franchise’s direction. And you can try to make the point that this level of trauma is what makes Grindelwald such a deadly threat, that’s not reason to completely destroy the best part of the franchise so far. Even Dumbledore doesn’t have much pep in his step, and even in the most dire of times, Dumbledore offered up at least a little relief with some dry humor.