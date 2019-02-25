As the Oscars were Oscar-ing last night, a beloved genre magazine was holding its own awards show: The Fangoria Chainsaw Awards. Fangoria readers voted on winners in categories like Best Kill and Best Makeup Effects as well as more traditional categories celebrating aspects of filmmaking like directing and acting, and Ari Aster‘s arthouse horror film Hereditary and Panos Cosmatos‘s gonzo, one-of-a-kind revenge movie Mandy ended up winning the top prizes. If you’re looking to wash the taste of the Oscars out of your mouth with something more adventurous, look no further.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2019

The genre magazine released all of the winners through its Twitter account last night, and both Hereditary and Mandy (which each earned a spot on /Film’s collective Top 10 Movies of 2018 list) ended up having very good nights after being snubbed at the Academy Awards. Here are all of the winners:

Best Director: Ari Aster, Hereditary

Best Screenplay: Ari Aster, Hereditary

Best Actress: Toni Collette, Hereditary

Best Actor: Nicolas Cage, Mandy

Best Supporting Actress: Tilda Swinton, Suspiria

Best Supporting Actor: Alex Wolff, Hereditary

Best Kill: Charlie Meets Telephone Pole, Hereditary

Best Wide-Release Movie: Hereditary

Best Limited-Release Movie: Mandy

Best Foreign Language Movie: Terrified

Best Score: Jóhann Jóhannson, Mandy

Best Makeup FX: Mark Coulier, Suspiria

Best Creature FX: Sierra Russell and Josh Russell, The Ritual

Best First Feature: Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, Ghost Stories

Best Series: The Haunting of Hill House

If you had fun watching the Oscars, you’re certainly not alone – ratings were up from last year, and I largely enjoyed the experience of watching them myself. But for those who were yearning for smaller, more audacious movies to be rewarded for their excellence, this serves as a nice palette cleanser to a ceremony that gave Green Book their top prize.

Hereditary and Mandy are two of 2018’s most bold, stylish, resonant pieces of filmmaking, and as much as I loved Olivia Colman’s free-wheeling Oscars acceptance speech, any organization that awards Toni Collette’s jaw-dropping performance – which I consider to be the best piece of acting in any movie of the year, regardless of gender – has my attention and respect.

Still, even this awards show wasn’t without its own blunder: after all, the Fangoria audience did inexplicably vote for Bird Box in the Best Streaming Movie Premiere category. Bummer – and they were so close to perfection.

Thank you @FANGORIA and everyone who voted for the six Chainsaw Awards that "Hereditary" received tonight! https://t.co/tnfMpCjgXJ — Ari Aster (@AriAster) February 25, 2019