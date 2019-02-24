2019 Oscars Winners: ‘Green Book’ Wins Best Picture, But Alfonso Cuarón Takes Best Director
Posted on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
The 91st Academy Awards aired live on ABC last night, and the ceremony went surprisingly smoothly without a host to lead the way. In fact, this might be the best way to do the Oscars from now on.
But you didn’t come here for chatter about the ceremony itself. You just want to know the 2019 Oscars winners, and those who came away with a trophy certainly made for some surprising moments, for better or worse. Green Book walked away with Best Picture, even though director Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for his work on the Netflix movie Roma. But how the rest of the awards fall? Find out below.
There was a lot of love spread around from the Oscars, but Bohemian Rhapsody came away on top with four total wins, including an explicable win for Best Film Editing. Green Book wasn’t far behind with three wins, but they also tied with Black Panther and Roma for the same amount of trophies.
Otherwise, there were some surprising upsets with Olivia Colman winning Best Actress over Glenn Close, a favorite who had won many Best Actress awards before Oscar night. BlacKkKlansman also made a surprise showing by winning Best Adapted Screenplay.
Anyway, you can get the full list of 2019 Oscars winners below.
*Winners appear in BOLD below*
BEST PICTURE
Black Panther
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhaposdy
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
BEST ACTRESS
Glenn Close, The Wife
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackKklansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
BEST DIRECTOR
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackKklansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“All The Stars” from Black Panther
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Never Look Away, Germany
Shoplifters, Japan
Capernaum, Lebanon
Roma, Mexico
Cold War, Poland
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
BEST EDITING
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
BEST SOUND MIXING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
BEST SOUND EDITING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends