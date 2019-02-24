The 91st Academy Awards aired live on ABC last night, and the ceremony went surprisingly smoothly without a host to lead the way. In fact, this might be the best way to do the Oscars from now on.

But you didn’t come here for chatter about the ceremony itself. You just want to know the 2019 Oscars winners, and those who came away with a trophy certainly made for some surprising moments, for better or worse. Green Book walked away with Best Picture, even though director Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for his work on the Netflix movie Roma. But how the rest of the awards fall? Find out below.

There was a lot of love spread around from the Oscars, but Bohemian Rhapsody came away on top with four total wins, including an explicable win for Best Film Editing. Green Book wasn’t far behind with three wins, but they also tied with Black Panther and Roma for the same amount of trophies.

Otherwise, there were some surprising upsets with Olivia Colman winning Best Actress over Glenn Close, a favorite who had won many Best Actress awards before Oscar night. BlacKkKlansman also made a surprise showing by winning Best Adapted Screenplay.

Anyway, you can get the full list of 2019 Oscars winners below.

*Winners appear in BOLD below*

BEST PICTURE



Black Panther

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhaposdy

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

BEST ACTRESS



Glenn Close, The Wife

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackKklansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST DIRECTOR



Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY



Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackKklansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“All The Stars” from Black Panther

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE



Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM



Never Look Away, Germany

Shoplifters, Japan

Capernaum, Lebanon

Roma, Mexico

Cold War, Poland

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE



Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST EDITING



BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

BEST SOUND MIXING



Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST SOUND EDITING



Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN



Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

BEST COSTUME DESIGN



The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING



Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT



Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends