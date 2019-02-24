2019 Oscars Winners

The 91st Academy Awards aired live on ABC last night, and the ceremony went surprisingly smoothly without a host to lead the way. In fact, this might be the best way to do the Oscars from now on.

But you didn’t come here for chatter about the ceremony itself. You just want to know the 2019 Oscars winners, and those who came away with a trophy certainly made for some surprising moments, for better or worse. Green Book walked away with Best Picture, even though director Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for his work on the Netflix movie Roma. But how the rest of the awards fall? Find out below.

There was a lot of love spread around from the Oscars, but Bohemian Rhapsody came away on top with four total wins, including an explicable win for Best Film Editing. Green Book wasn’t far behind with three wins, but they also tied with Black Panther and Roma for the same amount of trophies.

Otherwise, there were some surprising upsets with Olivia Colman winning Best Actress over Glenn Close, a favorite who had won many Best Actress awards before Oscar night. BlacKkKlansman also made a surprise showing by winning Best Adapted Screenplay.

Anyway, you can get the full list of 2019 Oscars winners below.

2019 Oscars Winners

*Winners appear in BOLD below*

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhaposdy
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice

BEST ACTRESS

Glenn Close, The Wife
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackKklansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackKklansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“All The Stars” from Black Panther
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Never Look Away, Germany
Shoplifters, Japan
Capernaum, Lebanon
Roma, Mexico
Cold War, Poland

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST EDITING

BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

BEST SOUND MIXING

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST SOUND EDITING

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Academy Awards, Awards, , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.