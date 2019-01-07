Last night brought us the 76th annual Golden Globes, and during the ceremony broadcast cinephiles were treated to an extremely cool advertisement from Walmart. To promote their growing grocery pick-up service, the megastore utilized some of film and television’s most famous vehicles in an advertisement where the Batmobile from Justice League, the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, the Jurassic Park Ford Explorer, the DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, Lightning McQueen from Cars, and more are speeding to Walmart to pick-up their groceries.

Watch famous cars pick up groceries at Walmart below.

Here’s a list of all the vehicles included in the Walmart commercial:

The Batmobile from Batman v Superman and Justice League

and The Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters

KITT from Knight Rider

Lightning McQueen from Cars

The Mutts Cutts dog van from Dumb and Dumber

The family truckster from National Lampoon’s Vacation

The Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo

The Ford Explorer from Jurassic Park

The pumpkin-turned-horse carriage from Cinderella

The Flintstones family car

family car Bumblebee from Transformers

The DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future

Those are pretty much the coolest cars from pop culture that you could have wanted to see in this commercial. Though I would have liked to see the Merthmobile from Wayne’s World or the Mach 5 from Speed Racer. Plus, I would have preferred seeing almost any other Batmobile than the one from the DC Extended Universe.

However, I will say, as cool as it is to see all of these cars existing in the same universe. It does raise some perplexing questions. Who is driving around the little swarm of compsognathuses in the Jurassic Park car? And is no one concerned about the fact that there’s a sentient car like Lightning McQueen driving around? These are the things I think about. It’s a gift and a curse. Mostly a curse.