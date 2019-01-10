Last summer, folks attending San Diego Comic-Con were lucky enough to check out a Taco Bell modeled after the futuristic, last-remaining chain restaurant from Demolition Man. This year, people in Dallas can step into the animated world of Family Guy by throwing back a Pawtucket Patriot Ale at the signature Quahog bar The Drunken Clam. The bar normally known as The Whippersnapper has given itself a bit of a makeover so that the exterior looks exactly like the animated watering hole.

Take a look at the Family Guy bar in Dallas below.

Family Guy Bar in Dallas

As you can see, the outside of The Whippersnapper has been perfectly painted to look like the animated front of The Drunken Clam from countless episodes of Family Guy. However, if you look at the inside of the bar, it doesn’t resemble the townie bar. But that doesn’t mean you won’t find Family Guy paraphernalia and imagery all over the interior.

As you can see, there are paintings and posters of Family Guy characters all over the walls. Though for some reason two of the posters are Lois and Meg with their boobs exposes, which feels more than a bit excessive to me. But bars have always been rather inappropriate, and it’s not as if Family Guy is without debauchery and sexual content. And if you don’t remember that, don’t worry, because the show is playing on a constant loop in the bar.

Aside from that, The Drunken Clam’s drink menu includes drinks like Stewie’s Cool HWhip, which contains rum, blue caracao, Cruzan coconut rum and pineapple juice, all topped with whipped cream. Or there’s the Ooooh Yeah Shot, which is a mixture of vodka, melon, amaretto and cranberry, inspired by a certain Kool-Aid Man appearance. But the best option is a 40-ounce “Peter Pawtucket Patriot Ale,” which is really Miller High Life with a fake label on it.

If you’re in the Dallas area, be sure to check out The Whippersnapper and toss back a few drinks.