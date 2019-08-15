If the Netflix formula ain’t broke, then don’t fix it. And there isn’t a movie more built to the formula than the streaming giant’s upcoming romantic-comedy Falling Inn Love. Because get it? They fall in love…at an inn! Of course, there’s more to this Christina Milian-starring rom-com than that: the actress and singer stars as a city girl who moves to New Zealand to renovate an inn…and then she falls in love! It’s cheesy and generic, and you’re going to watch it and love it. Watch the Falling Inn Love trailer below.

Falling Inn Love Trailer

It’s been at least a decade since Christina Milian last starred in a rom-com, but she slips back into the role easily in Falling Inn Love, which follows Gabriela (Christina Milian) as she spontaneously enters a contest to win a rustic New Zealand inn in the aftermath of losing her job and boyfriend. Flying across the world, she finds the inn is not at all like its profile picture, but the hunky Kiwi carpenter (Adam Demos) who helps her renovate it is more than worth the trip.

Yes, the trailer does show the whole movie, and yes, this doesn’t look much better than the cringeworthy title, but look how pretty Milian and Demos look together. And there’s a funny goat! What more do you need for a Netflix movie that you will put on in the background as you fall into a wine-induced stupor?

Here is the synopsis for Falling Inn Love:

After losing her job and her boyfriend, city girl Gabriela (Christina Milian) spontaneously enters a contest and wins a rustic New Zealand inn. Thousands of airline miles later, she discovers that The Bellbird Valley Farm boasts a crumbling facade, a goat house-mate, and a meddling neighbor who covets the space. Eager to renovate and sell the property fast, she partners with Jake Taylor (Adam Demos), the Kiwi contractor who’s amused by her city-girl culture shock. Now she has to make a decision to continue the life that she is building, or return to the life that she’s left behind.

Falling Inn Love hits Netflix on August 29, 2019.