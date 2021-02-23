A new Blumhouse true-crime docuseries will be premiering this May on Epix. Fall River, which chronicles the 1979 murders of three young women that lead to the leader of a satanic cult getting sent to prison for life without parole, is a new four-part docuseries that dives into the Satanic Panic of the ’80s and sheds new light on the murders. Watch the Fall River teaser below.

Fall River Teaser

Epix will be debuting Blumhouse Television’s (The Jinx, A Wilderness of Error) four-part docuseries Fall River this May, with the first episode premiering May 16. Executive produced by Jason Blum and directed/executive produced by James Buddy Day (The Lover’s Lane Murders, Manson: The Women, The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell), Fall River is the latest true-crime docuseries that resolves to dig deeper into a long-forgotten case: that of the string of brutal murders in Fall River, Massachusetts, which led to police alleging a satanic cult was practicing human sacrifice. But the documentary will follow lead investigator Paul Carey as he re-examines the case and its many inconsistencies 20 years later.

“Fall River does more than chronicle the sensational murders that beset this town, but gives a face and voice to the marginalized victims, women who, because they were sex workers, did not receive the care and attention warranted during the investigation into their deaths,” added Mary Lisio, EVP Alternative and Non-Scripted Programming, Blumhouse Television. “Over the course of filming, we uncovered aspects of the investigation that were previously unknown, new evidence, that 41 years later bring us closer to the truth of what really happened to these women.”

Blumhouse and HBO’s docuseries The Jinx famously uncovered new evidence which eventually led to the arrest of New York real estate heir and long-accused murderer Robert Durst. Lisio’s statement suggests that Fall River could do the same, though that is something that will have to be seen when the series premieres.

Here’s the synopsis for Fall River, on which Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Michael Wright, Jill Burkhart also serve as executive producers:

In 1979 – almost 90 years after infamous, accused murderer Lizzie Borden’s notorious acquittal – Fall River, Massachusetts would become home to another terrifying series of crimes. When three young women were killed in a streak of brutal murders, police alleged a satanic cult was practicing human sacrifice. The cult leader, a man named Carl Drew, was captured and sent to prison for life without parole. Twenty years after the trial, the lead investigator Paul Carey became so haunted by inconsistencies in the stories that he re-investigated his own case after he retired. Evidence surfaced that brought the entire story into question. Now through exclusive interviews, including intimate conversations with Drew, new witnesses and illuminating evidence, this documentary series will tell the true story of a town caught in the grips of the paranoia and fear around the 1980s Satanic Panic, and will shed light on murders that were thought to have been solved.

Fall River premieres on Epix on May 16, 2021 at 10 P.M. EST.