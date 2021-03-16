Marvel and Disney+ are really hyping the hell out of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the latest TV dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have already been multiple trailers and teasers, and here’s one more! This one leans heavily into the action of the show, and also gives us a fun little moment where the titular characters have to stop their big action moment in order to get into an argument.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Teaser

Of all the teasers and trailers released for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier so far, I think I might enjoy this one the most – for one specific moment. It’s a moment that comes near the end, where, in the midst of some action, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes end up bickering with each other. It’s a fun, funny idea, and it helps set these characters up as a great odd-couple team.

In an interview with /Film, Falcon and The Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman talked a bit about how the show allows the character’s individual issues to be further explored in ways they couldn’t be in the Marvel movies. “What I loved about it is all the stuff we wanted to tackle for the characters was apparent and boxed up and ready to unpack. Meaning this: we know Bucky has done awful stuff for the last eighty, 85 years, right?” Spellman said. “We know he’s been manipulated and hasn’t been in his right mind. And we know that he’s never really had a second to breathe or become an actual human being. The audience knows that also, right?…Same thing with Sam. The reason I came to this project was the idea of a Black man confronting that shield and the stars and stripes, right? And the ambivalent feelings I would have about it, obviously Sam would. That wasn’t lost on [actor Anthony] Mackie or Nate Moore, who is our Marvel exec. We knew when we dove deep into Sam, we wanted to position him in a way that felt relevant to today so that journey about whether he says yes – you’ve seen the pilot – or no, creates great emotion and a struggle and a story that people in the real world can be like, ‘Man, I get that, and that’s compelling.'”

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.” Directed by Kari Skogland, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. Look for it on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.