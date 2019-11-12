While everyone is talking about the debut of The Mandalorian and the completely nonsensical change to the face-off between Greedo and Han Solo in Star Wars: A New Hope as it appears on Disney+, there are some Marvel Cinematic Universe goodies that have been surfacing from the streaming service’s debut. And they reveal some sneak peeks at the forthcoming Marvel Studios original shows coming to Disney+ in the coming years.

Part of the launch day programming for Disney+ includes a 12-minute mini-documentary called Expanding the Universe, which focuses on what Marvel Studios has in the works with shows like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, WandaVision, and more. In fact, we’ve got Falcon and the Winter Soldier concept art showing off new looks for the characters from the Captain America franchise, as well as a glimpse at the uniform for the new character U.S. Agent.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier Concept Art

Falcon Gets a Whole New Look

Even though Falcon (Anthony Mackie) was given Captain America’s shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he hasn’t changed his look to resemble Cap in an obvious way. The look of his new suit is more of a contemporary version of Falcon’s costume with more vibrant colors, but with a Captain America touch. The goggles have been worked into a headpiece instead of merely being separate from the rest of his tactical gear. Notice that he’s not holding the shield here though, so maybe it’s not something he’s carrying around with him just yet when we start this series.

The Winter Soldier Gets a Haircut

Since returning in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, we’ve only seen Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) with the long hair that he grew out when he was an assassin for Hydra. But since he’s a hero now, it makes sense that he would get a haircut. Plus, his vibranium arm from Wakanda has been given a new paintjob, and he’s got a white star on it now too. His tactical gear isn’t quite as flamboyant as Falcon’s, but it does look cool.

Sharon Carter Is Ready for Action

Since Steve Rogers left Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) out in the wind in favor of traveling back in time to kick it with her great aunt Peggy Carter instead (I don’t think Steve will tell her about that kiss they shared). But it looks like she hasn’t lost a step as she’s got some bullet proof gear on and dual pistols ready to be wielded in a body holster. It’ll be interesting to see how integral she is to this series. Hopefully she gets something more to do.

Baron Zemo is Back with a Mask

We know Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) is returning to create problems for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and what’s cool is that he’ll be wearing the purple mask that he’s known to don in the comics. We’re not exactly sure how he escapes custody, but I imagine it wouldn’t have been hard for him to make a getaway in the midst of all the chaos caused by Thanos’ snap.

U.S. Agent Is Coming

We’ve already covered the returning characters for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but a new character is coming too. In Marvel Comics, he’s called U.S. Agent, and he’ll be played by Wyatt Russell. U.S. Agents is a sort of replacement for Captain America, but his patriotic ideals don’t quite line-up with what Captain America used to represent, and that will likely bring him into conflict with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, two of Cap’s closest allies and friends.