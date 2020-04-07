The Russo brothers’ pick of projects following their monumental run at Marvel Studios have been on the garden-variety thriller side of things. But at least they got their Marvel heroes to headline these action thrillers. Following the Chadwick Boseman-starring 21 Bridges, the Russo brothers are re-teaming with their Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth for Extraction, a crime thriller written by Joe Russo, who also produces with his brother Anthony Russo under their AGBO banner. Watch the Extraction trailer below.

Extraction Trailer

Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who is hired to rescue an international crime lord’s kidnapped son. But when things go horribly wrong, Rake must deal with his re-emerging conscience and his emotional connection with the boy he’s been hired to extract.

Previously titled Dhaka after the capital of Bangladesh, Extraction looks just like the type of thriller that Netflix would release, despite the impressive text touting the Russo brothers as “visionary” directors. The actual director of this film is Marvel Cinematic Universe stunt coordinator and actor Sam Hargrave, who makes his directorial debut here. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour also star in Extraction.

Here is the synopsis for Extraction:

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Extraction premieres on Netflix on April 24, 2020.